Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

