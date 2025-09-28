Contrasting CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) & Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) and Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share -36.62% -21.12% -9.07%

Volatility and Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 1 0 0 1 2.50 Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share 0 12 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CSL and Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, as provided by MarketBeat.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is more favorable than CSL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSL and Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $15.56 billion 4.00 $3.00 billion N/A N/A Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $221.67 million 39.38 -$173.42 million ($0.99) -107.77

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share.

Summary

CSL beats Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

