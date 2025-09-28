BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

