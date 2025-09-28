Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $724.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $734.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

