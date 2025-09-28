Novem Group Sells 4,885 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Novem Group cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,930,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after buying an additional 325,997 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.