4 Shares in NVR, Inc. $NVR Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,041.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8,053.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

