Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,366,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,148 shares in the company, valued at $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,308 shares of company stock worth $19,804,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

