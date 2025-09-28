Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases 8,002 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $55.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $121.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

