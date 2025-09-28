Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 188.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,785 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,860,000 after buying an additional 3,325,998 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $34,912,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,565,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 918,263 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

