Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 161,573 shares in the company, valued at $30,488,825.10. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the sale, the director owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,576,027 shares of company stock worth $239,177,011. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $197.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.48. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

