TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after acquiring an additional 264,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,211,000 after buying an additional 150,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,416,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,150,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $466.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $485.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.