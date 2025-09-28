Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 77,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.