Guardian Investment Management Has $1.94 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $485.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

