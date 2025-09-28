Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $614.18 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

