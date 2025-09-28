Blossom Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Blossom Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $403,372,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after purchasing an additional 665,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

