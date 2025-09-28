Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,251,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 639.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 295,957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22,889.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,098.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 207,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,176,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,171,000 after buying an additional 188,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $148.04 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $152.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.