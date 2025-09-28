Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 5,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

