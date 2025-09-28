Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $97,711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 683,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $5,373,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 434,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Vivek Bantwal bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,920. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 101.59%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

