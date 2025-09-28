Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

