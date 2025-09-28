Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.