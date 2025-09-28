Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

