Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,361,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 142,038 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,530,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,467,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

