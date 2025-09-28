Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Stake Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 18.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $201,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.56 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

