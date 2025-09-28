Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

