Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $212.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day moving average is $218.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

