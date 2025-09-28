LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 64,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 58,906 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of LiveOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LiveOne Stock Up 6.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.78.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 2,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 142,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

