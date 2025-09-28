Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 143,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 105,290 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $33.07.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7534 per share. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 430.0%.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.