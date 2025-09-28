AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $29.12. AB Volvo shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 7,026 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AB Volvo

AB Volvo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.