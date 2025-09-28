LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.23. LY shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 12,196 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded LY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LY Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.67.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Further Reading

