Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.50. Omron shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.
Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Omron Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
