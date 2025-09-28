Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.50. Omron shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.

Omron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Omron Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omron

About Omron

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omron Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 831.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omron were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

