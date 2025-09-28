VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.72. VNET Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 4,139,152 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VNET. Wall Street Zen lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

VNET Group Trading Down 3.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.16.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in VNET Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,758,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,331,000 after buying an additional 2,747,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $54,199,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in VNET Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 5,750,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VNET Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $27,463,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

