UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $240.27, but opened at $225.65. UCB shares last traded at $225.65, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

