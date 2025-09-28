Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 123,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 36,486 shares.The stock last traded at $40.73 and had previously closed at $40.64.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

