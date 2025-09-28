Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $27.92. Daito Trust Construction shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 3,480 shares traded.

Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

