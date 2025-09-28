Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $27.92. Daito Trust Construction shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 3,480 shares traded.
Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.
About Daito Trust Construction
Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.