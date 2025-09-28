Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,892 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

