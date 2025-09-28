Insider Selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MongoDB Price Performance
MDB opened at $318.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
