Insider Selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $318.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.