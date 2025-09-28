Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Bought by Luminvest Wealth Management LLC

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $214.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day moving average of $188.08.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

