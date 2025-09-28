Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CEO Sells $1,869,091.05 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $1,869,091.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,380.25. This represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Globalstar Stock Down 1.3%
NASDAQ:GSAT opened at $34.19 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93.
Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Globalstar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
