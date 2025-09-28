Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CEO Sells $1,869,091.05 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $1,869,091.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,380.25. This represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GSAT opened at $34.19 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 28.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 640.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Globalstar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.