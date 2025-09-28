Hock Tan Sells 100,000 Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

AVGO opened at $334.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

