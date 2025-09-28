Insider Selling: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Doximity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
