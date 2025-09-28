Insider Selling: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 196.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Doximity by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

