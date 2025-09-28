John Scott Murphy Sells 2,860 Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,196.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,079.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,819.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,980.10 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,538.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

