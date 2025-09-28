Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,737,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.76, for a total transaction of $3,737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 401,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,042,214.40. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $369.45 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

