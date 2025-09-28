Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $141.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.9286.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,802.20. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,282,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 83.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $118,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 47.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.