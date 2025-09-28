Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT at $8.78

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.7750.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.13.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($2.19). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 130.81%.The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 381,450 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 122,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

