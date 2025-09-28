Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.5375.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SENS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price (up from $1.10) on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Senseonics

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Senseonics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 120.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SENS opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.