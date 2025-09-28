Comparing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -35.79% 8.89% 4.31% Remitly Global 0.96% 2.31% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Repay and Remitly Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 5 4 0 2.44 Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

Volatility & Risk

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $7.22, indicating a potential upside of 40.24%. Remitly Global has a consensus price target of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 69.97%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Repay.

Repay has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and Remitly Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $313.04 million 1.50 -$10.16 million ($1.26) -4.09 Remitly Global $1.26 billion 2.68 -$36.98 million $0.06 273.33

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Remitly Global. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remitly Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Remitly Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Remitly Global beats Repay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

