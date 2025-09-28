Analyzing Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) & Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coincheck Group and Galaxy Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coincheck Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Galaxy Digital 0 1 7 2 3.10

Coincheck Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Galaxy Digital has a consensus target price of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Coincheck Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than Galaxy Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coincheck Group $2.53 billion 0.23 -$94.71 million N/A N/A Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coincheck Group and Galaxy Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Galaxy Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coincheck Group.

Profitability

This table compares Coincheck Group and Galaxy Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coincheck Group N/A -219.83% -4.61% Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galaxy Digital beats Coincheck Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coincheck Group

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other. The Trading segment manages positions in cryptocurrency and other liquid digital assets contributed to the business at the outset and continues to invest and trade in those and related assets. The Principal Investment segment includes portfolio of private principal investments across the block chain ecosystem, including early- and later-stage equity, pre-launch network contributions, and other structured alternative investments. The Asset Management segment manages capital on behalf of third parties in exchange for management fees and performance-based compensation. The Investment Banking segment offers the spectrum of investment banking, including, but not limited to general corporate advisory, mergers and acquisition, transaction advisory, restructuring and capital rising. The Mining segment focuses to provide financial services for North American miners, through its partnerships. The Corporate & Other consists of the partnership’s unallocated corporate overhead and other unallocated costs not identifiable to any of the reportable segments. The company was founded by Michael Edward Novogratz on February 10, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

