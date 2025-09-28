Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT at $19.50

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Berni Silverstein sold 13,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $76,724.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,479 shares in the company, valued at $706,006.94. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $102,128.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 360,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,387.62. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $887,922. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

