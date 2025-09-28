ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

ABBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get ABB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABB

ABB Stock Performance

ABB Company Profile

ABBNY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. ABB has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.