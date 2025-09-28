Contrasting LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Risk & Volatility

LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -350.82% -77.81% -59.24% Lotus Technology -128.75% N/A -40.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Group and Lotus Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $26.63 million 36.45 -$93.93 million ($0.40) -11.91 Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.41 -$1.10 billion ($1.44) -1.33

LiveWire Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lotus Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats LiveWire Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

